WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties as explosion targets mosque in northern Afghanistan
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven more inside a mosque in Kunduz province.
Casualties as explosion targets mosque in northern Afghanistan
Last month, a similar attack at a mosque in the capital of Kabul killed at least five people and wounded 22. / AP Archive
June 17, 2022

An explosion has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, killing at least one worshipper and wounding seven others.

Dozens of people had gathered inside the mosque in the district of Imam Sahib for Friday prayers when an explosive device that had been planted there went off, said Obaidullah Abedi, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kunduz police chief.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack and an investigation was underway. 

Lately, the regional affiliate of the Daesh group, known as Daesh-Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.

READ MORE:Bomb blasts on minibuses killed several people in northern Afghanistan

Daesh affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers. 

Recommended

Following their takeover when they seized power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country last August, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown against the Daesh headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

Last month, a similar attack at a mosque in the capital of Kabul killed at least five people and wounded 22. 

In April, a powerful explosion ripped through Khalifa Aga Gul Jan Mosque – also in Kabul – during Friday prayers, killing at least 10 people and wounding as many as 30 others.

READ MORE:Second bombing in two days rock Afghan capital ahead of Eid al Fitr holiday

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions