An explosion has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, killing at least one worshipper and wounding seven others.

Dozens of people had gathered inside the mosque in the district of Imam Sahib for Friday prayers when an explosive device that had been planted there went off, said Obaidullah Abedi, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kunduz police chief.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack and an investigation was underway.

Lately, the regional affiliate of the Daesh group, known as Daesh-Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.

Daesh affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers.