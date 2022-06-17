Donald Trump pressured his vice president to go along with an illegal plot to overturn the 2020 US election, congressional investigators and former administration aides have said.

The House committee probing last year's attack on the US Capitol detailed on Thursday how the former president berated Mike Pence for not going along with the scheme.

At its third public hearing into the January 6, 2021 insurrection, the panel detailed a "relentless" pressure campaign by Trump on Pence — as key to a criminal conspiracy to keep the defeated president in power.

"Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done," panel chairman Bennie Thompson said.

"The former president wanted Pence to reject the votes and either declare Trump the winner or send the votes back to the states to be counted again."

"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong," he added.

'Pretty jarring'

Trump's lawyer John Eastman was the architect of the "nonsensical" plot, said committee vice-chair Liz Cheney, pushing the scheme aggressively despite knowing it to be unlawful.

The defeated president used rally speeches and Twitter to exert intense pressure on his deputy to abuse his position as president of the Senate and reject the election results.