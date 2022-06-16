At least 35 teenage girls held captive and forced to work in a prostitution ring in southeastern Nigeria have been rescued after police raided a hotel where they were being held.

The girls between the ages of 14 and 17 were found by police acting on a tipoff in Nkpor town in Anambra state, according to a statement issued by the local police spokesperson on Thursday.

The girls were being used for prostitution and some were impregnated so their babies could be sold. Four of the girls rescued are pregnant, Tochukwu Ikenga said.

Rifles and $2,112 (877,500 naira) cash were also recovered, according to the police report.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. They will be charged at the end of investigations.

“The suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members,” said the police spokesperson.