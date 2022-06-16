TRT Balkan, the latest offering of Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT, is expected to appeal to an audience of more than 30 million people speaking regional languages and become a leading digital news source for them.

The digital platform will publish content for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro in Macedonian, Albanian and BHS (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian) languages.

Speaking at the launch event in the capital city of Ankara on Wednesday, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wished TRT Balkan success and said he believed it will be a “strong voice of the Balkan geography in the international arena”.

"I believe that TRT Balkan will also play an important role in the international justice struggle of our country under the leadership of our President, and will be one of the carrier elements of this struggle for justice in the Balkan geography.”

He stressed that TRT Balkan will reflect the ethnic, religious and cultural richness of the region.

'Bringing different identities together'

TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, who delivered the opening speech at the launch event, emphasised that TRT Balkan will be the source of participatory and impartial journalism.

“TRT Balkan will be instrumental in bringing together different identities and cultures under common moral and conscientious values by sharing the discourses integrated with the conscience of humanity with the public."