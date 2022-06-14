Former US president Donald Trump has decried the congressional probe into the riot by his supporters last year at the US Capitol as a "mockery of justice."

In a rambling, 12-page missive on Monday, Trump said that instead of focusing on the country's larger problems, the Democratic-led panel was "a Kangaroo Court, hoping to distract the American people from the great pain they are experiencing."

The former US leader also reiterated the same conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election that earlier in the day the congressional probe had argued were a key motivating factor for his supporters to riot.

"Democrats created the narrative of January 6th to detract from the much larger and more important truth that the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen," Trump, who turns 76 on Tuesday, said in the statement.

Trump, fuming that the committee was one-sided in its approach, said the panel "is making a mockery of justice."

Former allies talk of crazy allegations