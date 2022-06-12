French voters go to the polls in the first of two rounds that will decide whether President Emmanuel Macron gets a working majority in parliament or ends up without the support needed to drive through his reform agenda.

Less than two months after winning re-election, Macron faces a strong challenge from a united left-wing bloc that polls show could deprive the president of an outright majority even if it does not take control of parliament.

Government insiders expect a rather poor showing in Sunday's first round for Macron's coalition "Ensemble", with record numbers of voters seen abstaining and anger at the rising cost of living.

Hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon's bloc hopes to capitalise.

At risk is Macron's ability to pass his reform agenda, including a pension reform he says is essential to restore public finances. His opponents on the left instead are pushing to cut the pension age and launch a big spending drive.

"We expect a difficult first round. Voters will want to send a signal," a government source said.

"But we're counting on the second round to show that Melenchon's programme is fantasy."

'Paniful loss'

Initial projections immediately after the presidential election showed Macron was on course to get a majority in parliament, as is usual since the presidential term was shortened to five years.