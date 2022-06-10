TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Helicopter with four Turkish nationals on board goes missing in Italy
Italian firefighters and the Alpine rescue service say searches began after the chopper disappeared from radar screens while flying over the province of Modena, in the Tuscan–Emilian Apennines.
Helicopter with four Turkish nationals on board goes missing in Italy
The crews involved in the search operations on Friday used high-tech instruments to detect cellular pings even in areas without cell coverage, firefighters said in a statement.
June 10, 2022

A helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish nationals, has gone missing in central Italy.

A single-engine red Agusta Koala helicopter took off from the Capannori Lucca Tassignano Airport in Lucca for Treviso on Thursday morning but soon disappeared from the radar, according to Italian daily Il Gazzettino.

Four Turkish nationals working for a Turkish private company were on board, diplomatic sources in Italy told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Apart from the Turks and an Italian pilot, two Lebanese nationals were on the helicopter.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter disappeared at the border between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

Recommended

Search under way

There was no definite information concerning the location of the missing helicopter till the time of filing of this report.

The Turkish Embassy in Rome is maintaining regular communication with both Italian authorities and officials of the Turkish company, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Italian authorities have launched a search operation and patrolled the Apennine region on the border between the provinces of Lucca and Modena, particularly the area between Pievepelago and San Pellegrino in Alpe, according to local media reports.

The operation was suspended on Thursday night due to darkness and resumed on Friday morning, sources told Anadolu Agency.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks