Türkiye does not violate anyone's rights but at the same time it will not let anyone violate its rights, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, warning Greece to "return to its senses."

Erdogan's tweet in Greek, English and Turkish languages came after Athens' recent offensive statements against Ankara on various platforms.

Criticising Athens for the militarisation of the Aegean islands, which have non-military status according to the Lausanne and Paris agreements, Erdogan said, "We leave it to the international community to decide what it means to demand 40,000 kilometres maritime jurisdiction for Meis island, which is less than two kilometres from our country's mainland but more than 600 kilometres from Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean."

"Including demilitarised islands in various exercises and seeking to use NATO and third party countries as a tool in this unlawfulness is nothing but an effort that will have a tragic ending," he warned.

Greece 'misinterprets our patience and calm'

Erdogan called on Athens to "avoid dreams, statements and actions that will lead to regret, as it did a century ago" — referring to the 1919-1923 Turkish War of Independence, which pushed Greek forces out of Türkiye — and to "return to its senses."