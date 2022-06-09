The UN atomic energy watchdog has said that Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras at its nuclear facilities, warning this could be a "fatal blow" to negotiations to revive a landmark deal.

"What we have been informed is that 27 cameras ... are being removed in Iran", IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters on Thursday.

"So this of course poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there".

Grossi urged Iran to engage with him "immediately". He said if a solution was not found within three to four weeks to the issue, this would be "a fatal blow" to negotiations.

Grossi said about 40 monitoring cameras remained in the Islamic republic.

'Incorrect action'

Wednesday's motion – approved by 30 of the 35 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against – was the first to criticise Iran since June 2020.

Iran's foreign ministry criticised the resolution – submitted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany – as a "political, unconstructive and incorrect action".

The resolution came after the IAEA said Iran continued to fail to explain adequately the previous discovery of traces of enriched uranium at three sites which Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.