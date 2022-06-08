WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden expresses US support for restarting Venezuela talks
President Biden reaffirms Washington is willing to "calibrate sanctions policy" on Venezuela in accordance with the outcome of talks between Maduro's government and Guaido's opposition.
Biden expresses US support for restarting Venezuela talks
After Biden's call with Guaido, the White House says it still considers him the "interim president" of Venezuela. / Reuters
June 8, 2022

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in a phone call, despite not including him in this week's major Latin America summit in Los Angeles.

Biden also said on Wednesday that the United States was ready to provide incentives to President Nicolas Maduro – who was also not invited – if the leftist leader negotiates a compromise with the opposition.

In a statement following Biden's call with Guaido while aboard Air Force One, the White House made clear it still considers him the "interim president" of Venezuela.

Biden "expressed his support for Venezuelan-led negotiations as the best path toward a peaceful restoration of democratic institutions, free and fair elections," the White House statement said.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States is willing to calibrate sanctions policy as informed by the outcomes of negotiations that empower the Venezuelan people to determine the future of their country."

Former president Donald Trump in 2019 declared Maduro to be illegitimate following elections in which widespread irregularities were reported.

Trump ramped up sanctions in a bid to topple Maduro, who presided over a crumbling economy that led millions to flee.

READ MORE:US 'lifts some sanctions' on Venezuela to spur political talks

Recommended

'Verifiable elections'

Most Western and Latin American nations joined suit in recognising Guaido but some have since privately conceded that Maduro has withstood the pressure.

Guaido, in a statement from his office, thanked the United States for support and said that any shift in international pressure needed to secure "a negotiated exit to the crisis that results in free, fair and verifiable elections."

Raising a major issue for the United States at the summit, Guaido said that "the growing Venezuelan migration will only stop when there is a transition to democracy."

Biden, hoping to champion democracy, refused to invite Maduro or the leftist leaders of Cuba and Nicaragua on the grounds that they are authoritarians.

The snub led to a boycott of the summit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, one of the few major Latin American leaders whose government still recognizes Maduro.

The Mexican president's threats not to come led the United States to try and reach halfway arrangements including inviting a lower-level official from Cuba.

READ MORE: US downplays spat as Mexico snubs Summit of the Americas

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions