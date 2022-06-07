Seven out of 10 Muslims currently employed in the UK have experienced some form of anti-Muslim behaviour in the workplace, a new survey has showed.

Released on Tuesday, the survey was commissioned by Hyphen, a new online publication focusing on issues important to Muslims across the UK and Europe, and conducted by polling company Savanta ComRes.

Anti-Muslim encounters during work-related engagements included interactions with customers, clients, and other people (44 percent), during work-related social events (42 percent), and when seeking promotions (40 percent).

A total of 1,503 British Muslims were interviewed between April 22 and May 10 to collect data that, according to the pollsters, is representative of UK Muslims by age, gender, ethnicity, and region.

Black Muslims were found to have experienced higher levels of anti-Muslim encounters compared to other Muslims.

While 37 percent of all Muslims reported instances of discrimination at the recruitment stage, the figure spike to 58 percent for Black Muslims.

