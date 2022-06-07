South Korea and the United States flew warplanes including stealth fighter jets over waters around the Korean peninsula in a fresh show of force following recent missile tests by the North, Seoul has said.

Sixteen South Korean warplanes, including F-35 stealth fighters and four US F-16 jets, formed an attack squadron over the West Sea - also known as the Yellow Sea - to "respond to the enemy threat," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

The allies "demonstrated their strong ability and will to strike quickly and accurately against any provocation from North Korea," it added.

The air manoeuvres, which involved some 20 warplanes, come a day after the allies fired eight ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in the wake of Pyongyang's Sunday weapons tests.

On Sunday, North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from four different locations in the space of 30 minutes - one of its largest-ever tests, analysts said.

The nuclear-armed country has carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

READ MORE:South Korea, US fire ballistic missiles after North Korea's tests

'We are prepared'