Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi has said there was "no doubt" that Rwanda was backing a rebellion on their territory, but insisted he was still seeking peaceful relations with Kigali.

His remarks on Sunday were just the latest exchange against the background of the resurgence of the M23 rebels active in the east of the country, near the border with Rwanda.

"I have always maintained that you have to build bridges rather than walls," said Tshisekedi on state television, in his first public remarks on the growing crisis between the two countries.

"Unfortunately, today, we are where we are."

DRC's neighbours should not mistake its desire for peace with weakness, he added.

"That does not constitute an opportunity for neighbours to come and provoke us," he said.

"I hope that Rwanda has learned this lesson, because, today, it's clear, there is no doubt, Rwanda has supported the M23 to come and attack the DRC."

Tshisekedi's was speaking as he visited Kinshasa's western neighbour, Congo-Brazzaville, for talks with President Denis Sassou Nguesso.