Mass shootings in Philadelphia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, have left at least six people dead and over 25 others wounded, police have said in the latest cases of gun violence after recent massacres in Texas, New York and Oklahoma.

Multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street, an area with many bars and restaurants, around midnight on Saturday. Two men and a woman were killed, officials said.

A surveillance video from the Philadelphia shooting showed people on a crowded street running in panic in the closing moments of the 22-second clip, presumably after gun shots were fired.

In a separate incident barely after two hours, three people have been killed and 14 have suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, authorities said.

Two of the victims died from gunshot wounds and one died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while fleeing the scene, authorities added.

Three victims were wounded as they attempted to flee and were struck by vehicles, Tennessee officials said, adding several among the injured remained in critical condition.

