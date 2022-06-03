A protester was shot dead in the Sudanese capital, medics said, as pro-democracy demonstrators rallied to demand justice for those killed in a bloody crackdown three years ago to the day.

Thousands took to the streets in Khartoum on Friday and other cities to commemorate the 128 people who medics say were killed when armed men in military fatigues violently dispersed a months-long sit-in outside army headquarters.

The latest demonstrations came as UN human rights expert Adama Dieng visited Sudan and urged authorities to "refrain from use of excessive force".

The protests in 2019 were crucial to pressing the military into sharing power with civilians in the wake of the ouster in April that year of longtime president Omar al Bashir.

But a military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan in October last year derailed that fragile political transition, and protesters have returned to the streets at least weekly since then – often in the face of renewed deadly force.

"Blood for blood," protesters in Khartoum chanted, while others urged the military "to go back to their barracks".

'We want justice'

Amna Behiri, whose son Abdel Salam Kesha was one of the demonstrators killed three years ago, joined one of the rallies Friday wearing a shirt emblazoned with a print of her son's face.

"We want justice before anything else," she told AFP. "Without justice, we can't have a democratic state."