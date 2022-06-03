Japan has long been a model country, preferring economic growth over national security, eliciting praise from different parts of the world for its choice to have a non-military status since WWII and growing into the world’s second biggest economy from 1968 until 2010 when China overtook the islands-nation.

But the Japanese model is in danger as escalating tension with China and Russia across the Pacific region is pushing Tokyo to change its pacifist stance and to develop "counter-attack capabilities", something the country’s constitution strictly bans.

“Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes,” says the Japanese constitution’s famous Article 9.

“In order to accomplish the aim of the preceding paragraph, land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognised,” the article adds.

Despite the constitutional ban, which was imposed by American occupation forces following WWII, when Japan faced atomic bombs from the US, the Pacific state built a de facto army in 1954 during the Korean War. Since WWII, Japan has been a US ally, which has backed the country’s military development against anti-NATO forces.

Under US protection, the Japanese Self Defence Force (SDF) has gradually become a powerful army, which was ranked the fifth strongest military force across the world last year. Japanese defence spending has also significantly increased, ranking sixth globally among 140 countries, according to military rating institutions.

In October, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida further signalled that Tokyo might consider “all options” which included pre-emptive strike capabilities to enhance the country’s “defence power”. That’s a remarkable statement for a country which avoids even using the word ‘military’ to describe its defence forces.

Japan, which hosts around 50,000 US troops, the biggest American overseas military presence, is geographically surrounded by rival countries like China, North Korea and Russia.

Will Japan renounce its pacifist stance?

Japan faces increasing pressure from both China and Russia, whose maritime areas neighbour Japan. Beijing also has territorial disagreements with Japan, like the Senkaku islands dispute across the South China Sea. But changing Tokyo’s pacifist stance is a controversial issue in the Pacific nation.

"Popular public opinion still views Japan as a pacifist country that shouldn't have the ability to attack others, it should only have sufficient means in order to defend itself," says James Brown, an expert on international relations at Temple University.

According to Brown, the Japanese public’s insistence on military pacifism has made Tokyo hesitant to change its official stance, moving “slowly” on the militarisation path.

But in 2014, despite public opposition, in order to manoeuvre the constitutional ban of building a military, the Japanese government accepted a new interpretation of Article 9, which allowed them to cooperate and defend the country’s allies in case of war. The next year, the Japanese parliament also passed laws to reinforce the government’s new interpretation.

However, opposition parties and many citizens have thought all these changes go against Article 9.