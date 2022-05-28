At least 31 people have been killed after a stampede broke out in south Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed.

Local Nigerian media reported the event organised by the King's Assembly church was offering food and gifts for the poor at a sports field on Saturday.

"People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding", said Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state.

Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church broke through a gate, causing the stampede, according to Iringe-Koko, who confirmed a death toll of 31 people.

"The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going", she added.

