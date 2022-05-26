BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Oil up over supply uncertainties on prospects of EU's Russian oil ban
With the EU still wrangling with Hungary over the ban on Russian oil, the market jitters over tight supply fears.
Oil up over supply uncertainties on prospects of EU's Russian oil ban
European Council President Charles Michel says he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council's next meeting on May 30. / AP
May 26, 2022

Oil prices continue to rise, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, following the conflict in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures for July settlement gained 40 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $114.43 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 55 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.88 a barrel.

A bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories in the week to May 20, following soaring exports, buoyed the market on Wednesday.

Analysts said the inventory draw and the prospect of an EU embargo on Russian oil, in retaliation for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, were pushing prices higher.

READ MORE:US oil, gas firms use Ukraine conflict to resist climate efforts: report

"The focus in oil markets is on the EU summit taking place next week, at which another attempt will be made to agree on an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council's next meeting on May 30.

Recommended

However, Hungary remains a stumbling block to the unanimous support needed for EU sanctions. Hungary is pressing for about $800 million to upgrade its refineries and expand a pipeline from Croatia to enable it to switch away from Russian oil.

READ MORE:Saudi Aramco’s profit soars as oil prices surge

Even without a formal ban, much less Russian oil is available to the market as buyers and trading houses avoid dealing with crude and fuel suppliers from the country.

ANZ analysts pointed to cargoes from Baltic ports taking longer journeys to Asian refineries, while deliveries to the Netherlands and France have all but halted.

A forecast increase in oil output to a record high of 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the Permian Basin of the United States is unlikely to plug the two million to two million bpd gap from lost Russian supply, said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

Still, this week's rise in oil markets has been tempered by strict Covid-19 lockdowns increasing concerns about falling fuel demand in China, the world's biggest oil importer, and worries about inflation leading to slower global growth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting