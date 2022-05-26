Oil prices continue to rise, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, following the conflict in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures for July settlement gained 40 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $114.43 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 55 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.88 a barrel.

A bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories in the week to May 20, following soaring exports, buoyed the market on Wednesday.

Analysts said the inventory draw and the prospect of an EU embargo on Russian oil, in retaliation for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, were pushing prices higher.

"The focus in oil markets is on the EU summit taking place next week, at which another attempt will be made to agree on an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council's next meeting on May 30.