After his conviction on May 19, Malik was given time to rethink his guilty plea as he was representing himself in the case and had no legal assistance.

Malik, 56, is the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which advocates independence on both sides of Kashmir. Malik was involved in several rounds of talks and backchannel contacts that previous Indian governments held with Kashmiri groups.

He was arrested in the aftermath of a suicide bombing in which 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on a highway in Kashmir in 2019.

During the trial, Malik told the court that he had been issued a passport on the orders of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee because he “was not a criminal.”

Vajpayee was at the helm when India and Pakistan launched a peace initiative in the late 1990s, a thaw that was seen as a precursor to a possible breakthrough in the Kashmir dispute.

Malik, according to the reports, also told the court that he had worked with seven Indian prime ministers, asserting that he would “retire from politics and accept the death penalty” if Indian intelligence agencies could prove his involvement in any terrorist activity or violence in the past 28 years.

Malik said he had been following the non-violent principles of India’s founding leader Mahatma Gandhi ever since the JKLF gave up arms in 1994 and launched a peaceful political movement for Kashmir.

Kashmir, a Himalayan region, is administrated by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan. According to several human rights organizations, thousands have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989.

READ MORE: Pakistan says India implementing 'racist policy' in Kashmir