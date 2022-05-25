Türkiye has sent a very clear signal to its allies and foes alike. It will not tolerate terrorist groups to fester and grow along its border especially when they threaten to infiltrate and kill its civilians.

Ankara has announced that it’s gearing up a for possible cross-border operation into northeastern Syria to crush PKK/YPG terror groups. This comes on top of a spat with NATO over membership talks with Finland and Sweden – the two Nordic countries which have harbored PKK members.

The YPG/PKK units in northern Syria have for years been an active part of the US-backed SDF. Washington has long dubbed SDF as its key armed ally in its fight against Daesh, which controlled a vast swath of territory in the region up till 2017.

Türkiye believes the SDF is merely a political front to hide the YPG/PKK presence among its ranks. PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation in the US and European Union. Yet, tens of millions of dollars of American taxpayers' money is spent on arming the YPG, an offshoot of the PKK.

The US denies political and military connections between the PKK and the YPG, backing the latter politically, financially and militarily. The continuous US support to the YPG has strained ties between the two NATO allies.

While Türkiye’s possible operation aims to diminish PKK/YPG’s presence in northern Syria close to the Turkish border, Ankara wants the US, Sweden and Finland to declare that they’ll cut ties with the PKK and its affiliates.

The PKK has waged a nearly four-decade terror campaign against Türkiye, killing tens of thousand of people including women and children.

On May 11, the US lifted sanctions from the YPG-led territories in northeastern Syria, allowing the terror group to sell oil products like gasoline produced in the region to other countries.

That decision increased friction between Ankara and Washington, prompting Turkish security officials to say that it has become necessary to conduct another cross-border operation against the PKK/YPG.

Here’s how the YPG and the PKK are connected to each other.

A joint command structure

The YPG is officially the militant wing of the PYD, which is one of the underground parties in Syria established in 2003 under the PKK directives. Most of the PYD’s founding members happen to be Syrian.

The PYD has been part of the KCK, which is the umbrella organisation of all PKK groups across Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, Syria and other countries since the official establishment of the KCK in May 2007 by the PKK leadership.

The PYD has also been part of the KKK, the predecessor organisation of the KCK, founded in 2005 under PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan’s instructions, without which neither the KKK nor KCK would exist today.

As a direct result, Ocalan has been the undisputed leader of the KCK and also all related PKK political groups including the PYD/YPG across the Middle East.

PYD and YPG leaders have repeatedly expressed that they recognise Ocalan as their leader, officiating their political position under the PKK.