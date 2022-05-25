A Biden administration official has headed to India to talk with officials and private industry about US sanctions, the Treasury Department said, as Washington seeks to keep India's purchases of Russian oil from rising.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, the assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, will visit New Delhi and Mumbai through Thursday, a Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Another senior US official told the Reuters news agency on March 31 that a significant increase in Russian oil exports by India could expose New Delhi to "great risk" as Washington prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow after its assault on Ukraine.

Rosenberg's visit is part of a wider Biden administration effort to fan out to partners and allies around the world to talk with officials and industry about the implementation of US sanctions and export controls, the Treasury spokesperson said.

"It's important to talk to the parts of the world that are strong US partners on a whole host of other issues, and make sure we're in close contact about our sanctions regime and working together to crack down on any evasion opportunities or evasion activities," the spokesperson said.

Secondary sanctions