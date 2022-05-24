North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast, Seoul's military said, days after South Korea and US leaders agreed to scale up joint military drills and deployment of American weapons.

The three ballistic missile launches occurred in the space of less than an hour from the Sunan area of the North's capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

The missile firings came three days after the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed to consider expanded military exercises to deter North Korean nuclear threats during President Joe Biden’s visit to Seoul.

The launches were North Korea's 17th round of missile firings this year.

Experts have said North Korea's testing is aimed at modernising its weapons arsenal and at applying pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy.

North Korea's unusual pace in weapons tests this year included its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March.

