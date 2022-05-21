Rivers in Bangladesh have burst their banks and caused the worst floods in the country's northeast for nearly two decades, with about two million people marooned by rising waters.

Floodwater rushing from India's northeast breached a major embankment on the Barak River, inundating at least 100 villages at Zakiganj in Bangladesh, Mosharraf Hossain, the chief government administrator of the Sylhet region, said on Saturday.

"Some two million people have been stranded by floods so far," he said, adding that at least 10 people have been killed this week.

Floodwater has entered many parts of Sylhet city, the largest in the northeast, where another official said about 50,000 families had been without power for days.

Hossain, the chief administrator, said the flooding was driven by both rains and the onrush of water from across the border in the Indian state of Assam.

But officials said the broken embankment on the border at Zakiganj could only be fixed once the water level dropped.

READ MORE: Bangladesh shifts 10,000 Rohingya refugees from landslide-hit shelters

Scarcity of food, drinking water