US President Joe Biden has said that any potential meeting with North Korea's leader will depend on whether Kim Jong-un is "sincere".

Biden, who is in Seoul for his first trip to Asia as president, made the statement at a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday.

The two leaders announced they would look at ramping up joint military exercises -- something that always infuriates North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

"We also discussed whether we'd need to come up with various types of joint drills in case of a nuclear attack," Yoon said.

Biden added that Washington had offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in North Korea, where nearly 2.5 million people have fallen sick with "fever".

