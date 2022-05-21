WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden: Any meeting with North Korea's Kim depends on sincerity
US President Joe Biden said if there was a commitment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, he would be willing to meet him.
Biden: Any meeting with North Korea's Kim depends on sincerity
Biden said that Washington had offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response". / AFP
May 21, 2022

US President Joe Biden has said that any potential meeting with North Korea's leader will depend on whether Kim Jong-un is "sincere".

Biden, who is in Seoul for his first trip to Asia as president, made the statement at a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday.

The two leaders announced they would look at ramping up joint military exercises -- something that always infuriates North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

"We also discussed whether we'd need to come up with various types of joint drills in case of a nuclear attack," Yoon said.

Biden added that Washington had offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in North Korea, where nearly 2.5 million people have fallen sick with "fever".

READ MORE: Biden begins Asia tour with aim to cement economic, security ties

Recommended

Threat of a nuclear test

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump met Kim for a round of high-profile diplomacy, but talks collapsed in 2019.

Kim has since doubled down on his programme of military modernisation.

Pyongyang has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range.

Biden's Asia tour, aiming to shore up economic and security ties with regional allies, has been overshadowed by the threat of a North Korea weapons test.

The United States and South Korea have been warning for weeks that the North could carry out a nuclear test any day, and Washington said it could even come while Biden is in the region.

READ MORE: Biden could see North Korea's 'nuclear, missile tests' during Asia trip

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren