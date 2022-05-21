Israeli surface-to-surface missiles killed three people near the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday, regime media said quoting a military source.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an aggression ... that led to the death of three martyrs and some material losses," Syria's SANA news agency quoted the source as saying.

The missiles came from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and were intercepted by the Syrian air defences, the military source said.

AFP correspondents in the Syrian capital said they heard very loud noises in the evening.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that the three people killed were officers and that four other members of the air defence crew were wounded.

The Israeli strikes targeted Iranian positions and weapon depots near Damascus, the monitor said.

A fire broke out at one of the positions near the Damascus airport, where ambulances were seen rushing to the site of the strikes, according to the Observatory.

