As a NATO member, Türkiye will not agree to any enlargement that could leave the military alliance less secure, nor harm its own security, the Turkish president has said, laying out its concerns over Finland and Sweden’s push for NATO membership amid the Ukraine war.

"We expect our allies to understand our sensitivities (on counter-terror efforts), to show respect and to provide support if possible," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group meeting of Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"We are one of the top countries that actively support the activities of the (NATO) alliance, but this does not mean we will agree to every proposal without question," he said, adding that NATO enlargement can work if Türkiye’s sensitivities are respected.

Erdogan underlined Türkiye's need to protect its borders from terror groups.

It is "inconsistent" for Sweden and Finland to seek to join the military alliance when they provide support to YPG/PKK terrorists, he said.

Sweden refused to extradite terrorists to Türkiye, but dares to ask for NATO membership, he said.

Türkiye, a longstanding NATO member, has voiced objections to Finland and Sweden’s membership bids, criticising the two Nordic countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups like the YPG/PKK.

For any new member to join NATO, all the alliance’s members must agree unanimously, including Türkiye.

