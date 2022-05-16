Sri Lanka has run out of petrol and is unable to find dollars to finance essential imports, the new prime minister has said in an address to the crisis-hit nation, asking residents to brace for a "difficult" couple of months.

"We have run out of petrol... At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day," Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday, warning his bankrupt country would face more hardships in the coming months.

He said the government was unable to raise dollars to pay for three shipments of oil, with the ships awaiting outside the Colombo harbour for payments before discharging their cargoes.

Wickremesinghe, 73, said the island nation needed to secure $75 million in foreign exchange in the next few days to pay for essential imports.

"The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives," Wickremesinghe said. "I have no desire to hide the truth and to lie to the public."

However, he urged people to "patiently bear the next couple of months" and vowed he could overcome the crisis.

Worsening crisis

Wickremesinghe said the government had also run out of cash to pay the 1.4 million civil servants their salaries in May, and he will turn to money printing as a last resort.