Pakistan has beefed up security around Imran Khan, a move that came after the former prime minister's claim that there was a plot to assassinate him.

The interior ministry said in a statement on Monday that dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to Khan’s Islamabad residence.

Security forces would also escort Khan whenever he leaves Islamabad for any part of the country, the ministry said.

In a speech at a rally in the city of Sialkot on Saturday, Khan mentioned the alleged plot but did not elaborate on it. He, however, said he had recorded a video message detailing it all.

Khan’s supporters have held rallies across the country since last month, when he was ousted by the opposition through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. He was replaced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Sharif, too, ordered maximum security arrangements for Khan on Monday, according to a separate government statement.

