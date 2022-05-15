Sri Lankan authorities have lifted a nationwide curfew for an important Buddhist festival, but celebrations are muted as the nation's new premier looks to find his footing amid a worsening economic crisis.

Sunday marks Vesak, the most important religious event on Sri Lanka's calendar, which celebrates Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death.

The government of the Buddhist-majority nation has declared a two-day holiday, and announced it was lifting the curfew for the day without saying when or whether it would be reimposed.

The curfew was imposed on May 9 after deadly clashes that forced Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as premier, leaving his brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to rule on as president.

The ongoing crisis prompted the government to cancel its plans to celebrate Vesak, which had been scheduled at a temple in the island's south.

But a Buddhist Affairs ministry official told AFP news agency that people were free to hold their own celebrations, including the mass meditation and Buddhist sermons traditionally organised during the festival.

Crisis continues

Shortages of food, fuel and medicines, along with record inflation and lengthy blackouts, have brought severe hardships to the country's 22 million residents.