More bodies have been pulled from the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital, bringing the official death toll of a powerful explosion at the iconic building to 35.

Cuba's Fire Department Chief Luis Guzman told state TV on Monday that three more bodies were recovered overnight as search crews with dogs hunted for hours through debris in the 19th century structure of the Hotel Saratoga.

The Ministry of Health later said the toll of dead had risen to 35, with 20 injured patients still hospitalised.

The 96-room, five-star hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited.