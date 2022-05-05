WORLD
2 MIN READ
Karine Jean-Pierre is first Black woman White House press secretary
President Biden picks Jean-Pierre for the high-profile post and she will replace the outgoing spokesperson Jen Psaki on May 13.
Jean-Pierre previously served as Biden's deputy spokesperson and has briefed reporters from both the White House briefing room and Air Force One. / Reuters Archive
May 5, 2022

US President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman to hold the high-profile post.

Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing spokesperson Jen Psaki, who is leaving the White House on May 13, the executive mansion announced in a statement. Jean-Pierre previously served as Biden's deputy spokeswoman and has briefed reporters from both the White House briefing room and Air Force One.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said.

"Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration," he added.

Biden further thanked his outgoing spokesperson, saying Psaki "has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room."

Recommended

Psaki 'leaving to TV job'

Psaki said on Friday there are no ethical problems in her remaining in her role after reports that she is in advanced negotiations to switch to a high-profile TV job.

Multiple US media reports said she is set to leave soon for a lucrative position on cable news.  

According to The New York Times, Psaki could host shows for MSNBC and NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform, as well as appearing on the cable network's news shows. 

CNN had also been chasing Psaki, the report said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
