It was the spring of 2008 and I was a postgraduate student at the University of Nottingham.

I was researching Al Qaeda for my dissertation and upcoming PhD and downloaded a publicly available document called ‘the Al Qaeda Training Manual’ from the US Department of Justice website. The same document could have been loaned through the library or purchased from high-street bookshops.

A staff member discovered the document, the university reported it to counterterrorism police, and I was arrested, detained and interrogated in solitary confinement for six days in a Nottingham prison.

One of the officers accused me of using my studies to conceal my true motive for possessing the document: terrorism.

It was clear to me that my race and religion is what was fuelling the suspicion. In fact, my academic supervisor told me that one of the detectives on the case said to him this would not be happening if the Al Qaeda training manual was held by a “blonde, Swedish, PhD Student at Oxford University”.

I was eventually released without charge. But the police continued to assume I had ulterior motives.

They continued their inquiries and surveillance for years after my release in the form of stops and searches at the roadside, detentions at the border, monitoring by government and police departments, and intelligence that was gathered through informants in my local community, as I document in detail in my book.

I was prompted to reflect on my traumatising experiences after reading ‘Delegitimising counter-terrorism: the activist campaign to demonise prevent’ – a recent report by the neo-conservative British think tank, Policy Exchange.

The report singles out Muslim organisations and individuals critical of counterterrorism policies, especially the Prevent de-radicalisation strategy, as being engaged in a concerted and sinister campaign to undermine the national security of Britain.

Former prime minister David Cameron provides the forward where, among many troubling claims, he writes: “delegitimising counter terrorism is, in essence, enabling terrorism”.

This is beyond offensive. Counterterrorism, and especially Prevent, has been critiqued and challenged by a whole host of organisations and people, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, Liberty, Big Brother Watch, the Runnymede Trust, the Open Society Justice Initiative, and Medact.

Even the UK’s ‘Terror Watchdog’ David Anderson QC conveyed doubts over the workability of the policy and accepted that Prevent was being applied “in a discriminatory manner”.

The subsequent ‘Terror Watchdog’, Max Hill QC, now Director of Public Prosecutions at the Crown Prosecution Service, went even further when he urged the government to consider abolishing the “unnecessary” anti-terror laws altogether.