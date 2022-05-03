Turkish and Armenian envoys for the normalisation of ties between the two countries have reaffirmed their goal of “achieving full normalisation."

“The special representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalisation between their respective countries through this process,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It came after the third meeting of Turkish and Armenian envoys in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The envoys discussed the possible steps that can be taken for tangible progress in normalisation, the statement said.

Türkiye’s Ambassador, Serdar Kilic, and the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Ruben Rubinyan, “reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions,” it added.

Kilic was named as Türkiye’s special envoy to discuss steps towards normalisation with neighbouring Armenia on December 15, 2021. Three days later, Armenia appointed its own special representative, Rubinyan.

Mending ties