Indonesia is placing a ban on oil exports - a move that could further elevate global food markets already shaken by the conflict in Ukraine and adverse weather.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's announcement of the export ban last week comes after his government faced pressure to contain the cost of household necessities made from palm oil, the world's most widely used vegetable oil.

On April 27, the chief economic minister announced that it would widen the scope of its export ban to include crude and refined palm oil, which are crucial for goods ranging from shampoos to chocolates to bread, leaving markets in shock.

The devastating impact on global food prices

When the conflict in Ukraine broke out in February, vegetable oil prices soared as Russia and Ukraine combined to account for about 80 percent of the global sunflower oil market.

But with more than a third of the total global export share, Indonesia dominates the world's vegetable fats and oil production, which means the ban would fuel inflation.

And this will happen just as global food prices have already hit an all-time high.

World food prices jumped to their highest levels in March, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said earlier this month.

"War in the Black Sea region spread shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils," the report said.

The most recent FAO Food Price Index was 33.6 percent higher than in March 2021.

And although Indonesia's decision to ban exports is to "ensure the national availability of cooking oil" and help keep it affordable, the country will also feel the hit.

According to Trinh Nguyen, a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Indonesia will likely see its trade position deteriorate after banning the export of its top-earning product.

"It will bring in fewer export dollars while still importing more goods that are getting more expensive," she said.

"After the ban was announced, the Indonesian rupiah dropped to an eight-month low, as markets expect export earnings to decline. By trying to protect its most vulnerable citizens, Indonesia inadvertently increased the costs of imports through the depreciation of its currency and likely created higher price spikes."