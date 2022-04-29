Somalia is on the move. It is pushing for foreign investment, and large infrastructure projects are changing the face of its scarred capital city, Mogadishu. These developments could promise better fortunes for Somalis as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the scale and speed of this transformation could be even more pronounced should a few sticking points receive adequate attention. Besides ongoing security reforms, tackling the country’s energy challenges could have a positive spillover in almost all sectors of the economy.

Like many African countries, Somalia grapples with inadequate energy supply, high power tariffs and poor access, a mix that has erected barriers to social and economic progress.

About nine million Somalis (67 percent of the population) lack access to electricity, and the cost of power is among the highest in the world, according to a World Bank study. Power costs up to an average of $0.7/kWh in Somalia — much higher than what consumers in neighbouring Ethiopia and Kenya pay.

At the heart of this energy challenge is a lack of diversification.

About 90 percent of Somalia’s electricity is supplied through isolated diesel‐powered mini-grids operated by small private firms, which emerged in the absence of centralised government regulation.

A fragmented private electricity sector coupled with low installed capacity produces inefficient and expensive power supply – lacking economies of scale. Arguably, Somalia today is one of the least electrified countries in the world.

But these challenges go beyond electricity. Poor access to cleaner cooking alternatives such as cooking with Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has condemned many households to the use of the more environmentally unfriendly and hazardous option of charcoal.

In rural Somalia, for instance, charcoal and firewood use stands at about 90 percent, fanning wide-scale deforestation and carbon dioxide emissions, not to discount the health risks.

Energy diversification

Reaching universal electricity access is almost impossible through diesel-fired mini-grids alone. This is due to the high tariffs involved, the inability to scale up this model, its unaffordability on the household level, and broader pollution concerns.

At the same time, private investors operating the mini-grids tend to cherry-pick which customers to serve, encouraging the race to the bottom, unlike the government, which treats electricity as a public good.

While Mogadishu may wish to stretch the national grid to reach all corners of the country, such an approach would take years and consume huge resources that are currently in short supply.