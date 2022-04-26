Emmanuel Macron has won a second term in office after defeating his long-time rival, Marine Le Pen. Macron won by 58.55 percent to 41.45 percent, which is generally being described as a greater margin than expected.

On the other hand, her performance was deemed ‘significant’, Le Pen, the candidate of the far-right National Rally Party (Rassemblement National or RN), received the highest of her last three failed presidential bids.

Le Pen added 4 million more votes which brought her total voter number to 13 million votes in which the far right for the first time came this close to power in France.

“The ideas we represent have reached new heights,” Le Pen told supporters in a defiant speech, hailing a “shining victory” even as she conceded defeat to the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron.

Marine Le Pen, who is the most prominent figure in extreme-right politics in France, harps on racism, immigration, and white nationalism, took over the party founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2011 in a bid to make it more electable. She was able to achieve that by using the platform of tax cuts to tackle the high cost of living, a ban on wearing the Muslim headscarf in public and a referendum on immigration controls.

Talking to TRT World, experts raised their concerns about the increasing magnitude of racism in France and its further repercussions in Europe following Le Pen’s significant vote increase.

Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL), said the election's result is a message which says racism is a structuring ideology in the French political landscape.

“It is no longer a monopoly of isolated groups like the National Front used to be in the 1970s and early 1980s. Today it’s an ideology that brings together sufficient people and has sufficient momentum to have a candidate reach the second round of the election,” he added.

According to Fatih Karakaya, a Turkish journalist and France expert, the country is in a paradox.

“The Le Pen family has been shaping France’s political future in the last five decades. However, the last election results were their 8th defeat which were also the highest vote for them. On the other hand, it was also Marine Le Pen’s third defeat. Since she changed her main strategy after the 2012 elections, Le Pen increased her votes,” Karakaya told TRT World.