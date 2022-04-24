More villages have been evacuated in northern New Mexico in the face of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of structures in the southwestern US state.

Residents of Mora and Cleveland were told to leave after fire swept through farming villages and a resort community to the south, according to fire officials and local authorities on Sunday.

The blaze was the most destructive of nearly two dozen in the US Southwest and raised concerns the region was in for a long, brutal fire year.

"It's devastating and out of control," Joy Ansley, San Miguel County Manager, said of the so-called Calf Canyon fire burning in mountains northeast of Santa Fe.

The fire exploded on Friday during a ferocious wind storm and has destroyed a yet-untold number of homes as it burned 54,004 acres.

"Many people have lost everything," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham told a briefing on Saturday.