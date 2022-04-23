A fifth-round of tension-easing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia has resumed in Baghdad after more than six weeks of pause, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s top security body has said.

Separately an Iraqi official speaking on condition of anonymity said, "Talks resumed last Thursday in Baghdad," without giving further details.

The marathon talks between the two estranged Middle East neighbours, underway since April last year, were “temporarily suspended” on March 13 by Iran, without giving any reason.

The suspension came days after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a diplomatic forum in Türkiye’s Antalya that the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh will be hosted by Baghdad.

Nour News, which is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said in a Twitter post on Saturday that the talks between the high-level representatives of the two countries resumed in a “positive atmosphere” in the Iraqi capital.

It said the meeting has “raised hopes” for the two countries to “take a step” toward the restoration of diplomatic relations, which broke down in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were stormed by angry protesters over the execution of a prominent Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia.

The news agency further said that a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries will be held in the “near future,” pointing to a likely breakthrough.

There was no confirmation yet from Iran or Saudi Arabia on the report.

War in Yemen

While the two countries fell out in January 2016 over attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad, the major sticking point in the ongoing talks has been the protracted war in Yemen.