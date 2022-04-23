Cuba and the United States have taken a tentative step toward thawing relations and resuming joint efforts to address irregular migration.

The statement from a senior Cuban official came following the highest-level talks between the two countries in four years.

There were no major breakthroughs, but the mere fact that the US was holding substantive talks was a sign relations might be looking better under President Joe Biden after going into deep freeze under his predecessor, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said on Friday.

“They seem committed. They ratified that they are committed to the agreements in place," Fernandez de Cossio said. "So we have no reason to mistrust what they’re saying, but time will tell.”

“These talks helped both of us to understand the nature and the magnitude of the problem we’re facing," the deputy foreign minister said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Cuban ambassador's residence outside Washington.

Restoring consular services in Havana

US officials want Cuba to resume taking back flights of deported migrants, which it stopped doing at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.