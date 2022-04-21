Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has made a rare visit by a US lawmaker to Pakistan's administered Kashmir and said the issue of the disputed Himalayan region should get more attention from the United States, prompting an angry response from India.

"I don't believe that it (Kashmir dispute) is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration," Omar told reporters on Thursday after visiting the de facto border dividing the territory between Pakistan and India.

"On the question of Kashmir, we held a hearing in the foreign affairs committee (of Congress) to look at the reports of human rights violations," said Omar, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday and has met Pakistan's leaders.

New Delhi sharply criticised Omar's visit.

"Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that's her business," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India's foreign ministry.

"But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty…makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable."

Decades of tensions