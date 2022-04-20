Türkiye has no designs on another country's land, but instead only wants to ensure the security of its borders and stability of its neighbours, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking at the parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye’s new anti-terror operation across the border into northern Iraq, Operation Claw-Lock, aims to “rid Iraqi lands of terrorists and guarantee the security of our borders.”

“The Turkish Armed Forces launched this operation to clear the areas occupied in northern Iraq from terrorists,” said Erdogan, adding that the area has been used by PKK terrorists to prepare and organise terror attacks on Turkish soil.

“We are making every effort to contribute to the strengthening of their territorial integrity and political unity so that our neighbours can live in security and peace,” said Erdogan.

“We will continue to do so. We act with the same aim in Syria as in Iraq,” he added.

The National Defense Ministry said it launched Operation Claw-Lock on Monday after reports that the terrorist PKK was planning to launch a large-scale attack, adding that the operation is in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defence.

