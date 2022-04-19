The runoff French presidential election on April 24 will see far-right candidate Marine Le Pen face current president Emmanuel Macron and his centrist, pro-European La Republique En Marche party in a repeat of the 2017 second-round presidential race, which saw the latter win by a landslide with over 60 percent of the vote.

The French have historically fended off the advance of far-right candidates at the polls by granting their vote to the alternative candidate in the second round. In 2002, 80 percent of voters turned up to cast their ballot in favour of Jacques Chirac in the runoff with Marine Le Pen’s father, Jean Marie and his National Front. Known for his extremist views, he once characterised the Holocaust as a ‘detail.’

But analysts say that this time, the rebranded ‘National Rally’ could stand a better chance than ever before of winning, fundamentally changing France’s trajectory in the EU and its relations with the rest of world, much in the same way Trump did in the United States.

Macron leads in the polls by a narrow margin – with some polls putting the two candidates neck and neck with 51 percent for Macron and 49 percent for Le Pen. Others have given Macron an eight-point lead.

Key to the final result will be the electorate of the third runner up, left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. It remains to be seen how far Macron will succeed in wooing those voters in the last leg of his campaign, and how many of them will decide to vote for the incumbent rather than abstain.

“In the past, after the first round French voters have gone back to the centre,” Scott Lucas, a politics professor at the University of Birmingham told TRT World.

“[This time] I think it's a much more uncertain landscape,” Scott explained. “Melenchon did much better in the first round than we had initially anticipated. Centre-right and centre-left parties have performed so badly [in the first round] that you don't have a large pool of those voters that Macron could seize.”

The first round of the elections, held on April 10, saw Macron in the lead with 27.85 percent of the vote against Le Pen’s 23.15 percent. Jean-Luc Melenchon was narrowly knocked out of the race with nearly 22 percent of the vote. Polls taken after the first round of voting suggest that just over a third of Melenchon’s electoral base would vote for Macron, while 23 percent would opt for Le Pen - 44 percent would vote blank or abstain.

“We have the possibility that some on the left will vote for Le Pen in the same way as some voters on the left voted for Trump in 2016,” Lucas argued, “Le Pen hasn’t had a disaster or setback yet like she did in 2017, when she performed so badly in a debate with Macron.”

Helping Le Pen’s “softened” image