Talks in Istanbul still stand as the most important opportunity for the international community to achieve a ceasefire and establish peace in Ukraine, Türkiye’s Presidential Communications Director has said.

Fahrettin Altun attended on Tuesday a conference titled “Russia-Ukraine War and its Effects on Türkiye: Threats and Opportunities“ held at the Bestepe Exhibition Hall of the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Speaking at the opening session of the conference, Altun said: “Türkiye has earned the trust of both Russia and Ukraine with its facilitating role in the ongoing negotiation process.”

Türkiye has shown that it cannot be forced to choose between the two countries, Altun stressed.

He urged everyone to support the negotiation process in Istanbul, a demand also voiced by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Altun also praised Türkiye’s initiative to hold talks at the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On March 10, Türkiye made headlines worldwide for hosting Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the conflict began on February 24.

And late last month, the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul hosted landmark peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

READ MORE:Türkiye to 'tirelessly' continue mediating Ukraine-Russia conflict: Altun

Geopolitical influence