Leading economists has urged G20 leaders to draw up a world asset register for tracking tax evaders that could pressure Russia over its attacks on Ukraine by exposing oligarchs' hidden wealth.

Bestselling economists Joseph Stiglitz of the United States and Thomas Piketty of France among others made the call in an open letter published in The Guardian on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's G20 finance meeting.

Building on progress in financial information-sharing over recent years, "it's time for a global asset register to target hidden wealth," said the letter.

It was signed by members of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation, a think tank.

Western powers have unrolled a series of tough sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies since he launched his attacks on Ukraine in February.

Those targeted include the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich.

