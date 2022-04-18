At least 88 people have been arrested in India in connection with violence against police after a comment insulting Muslims went viral on social media, police has said.

A mob attacked police and vandalised public property on Saturday night in Hubli, 480 kilometres (250 miles) north of Bengaluru, after the message spread on Whatsapp, police said on Monday.

"People still gathered near the police station ... The mob pelted stones at police, tried to enter the police station and damaged police vehicles," said Labhu Ram, a senior police official probing the incident.

Twelve police officials were injured in the violence even though the person who posted the message had already been arrested.

Clashes have broken out between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities during religious processions in several parts of India in recent weeks.

