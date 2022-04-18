WORLD
Shanghai sees first Covid deaths since China locked down city
Chinese financial hub says three people infected with Covid-19 died, the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.
China's strict policy has kept Shanghai's 25 million residents mostly at home for weeks. / AFP
April 18, 2022

Shanghai has reported the first Covid deaths since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, three elderly people with underlying conditions, the city government said.

"The three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective," the city said on Monday on social media.

The deceased included two women aged 89 and 91, and a man aged 91, the city said, adding that they all had a variety of underlying health complaints such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Shanghai, China's largest city, has stewed under a patchwork of lockdown restrictions this year amid the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, of which 2,417 were symptomatic, according to the municipal health commission.

Fast-spreading Omicron 

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, has largely slowed new cases to a trickle thanks to a zero-Covid policy of mass testing, travel restrictions and targeted lockdowns.

But the world's most populous nation has recently struggled to contain outbreaks in multiple regions, largely driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The country last reported new Covid deaths on March 19, two people in the northeastern rust belt province of Jilin –– the first such deaths in more than a year.

SOURCE:AFP
