Shanghai has reported the first Covid deaths since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, three elderly people with underlying conditions, the city government said.

"The three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective," the city said on Monday on social media.

The deceased included two women aged 89 and 91, and a man aged 91, the city said, adding that they all had a variety of underlying health complaints such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Shanghai, China's largest city, has stewed under a patchwork of lockdown restrictions this year amid the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The eastern business hub posted 22,248 new domestic cases on Monday, of which 2,417 were symptomatic, according to the municipal health commission.

