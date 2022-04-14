TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to 'tirelessly' continue mediating Ukraine-Russia conflict: Altun
No other leader has taken as much initiative for peace as Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says the country's communications head.
The crises have transformed Ankara into the region's most experienced actor in the field of diplomacy, according to Altun. / AA
April 14, 2022

Türkiye is a regional stabilising power that has done its part to ensure peace and stability, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the country’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun.

"We, as Türkiye, believe that there are means to end the crisis if contact, dialogue and negotiations are held in an efficient manner," Altun said at a conference titled "War in Ukraine: Regional and Humanitarian Consequences" in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Thursday.

He said that Ankara will tirelessly maintain its diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war.

"The constructive and stabilising role Türkiye has been playing for the past two decades with regards to the region and globe had to be acknowledged in the last few months, even by those denying it," Altun said.

He argued that Türkiye’s is in one of the world’s most difficult geographical locations, with many of its neighbours by sea or land experiencing major problems such as war and civil uprisings over the past 20 years.

According to Altun, the crises have transformed Ankara into the region's most experienced actor in the field of diplomacy.

Mediating the Ukraine conflict

"The active role we have played in such crises for years paved the way for negotiations in Antalya and Istanbul amid the war in Ukraine," he said.

He added that the fact that they have transformed into an actor in whom both sides have faith is a result of the crisis position they have maintained for years.

The developments in war-ravaged Ukraine indicate that such crises do not have a military solution, he said, 

The war between Moscow and Kiev also highlighted another argument Türkiye has voiced many times, including the weakness of the international organisations, according to Altun.

He noted that none of them played a key role in the conflicts revolving around Syria, Libya, or any other country.

Given that the US can be paralysed by the veto rights of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, he believes that international organisations, such as the UN, should be restructured so that they can function effectively.

SOURCE:AA
