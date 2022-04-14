Türkiye is a regional stabilising power that has done its part to ensure peace and stability, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the country’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun.

"We, as Türkiye, believe that there are means to end the crisis if contact, dialogue and negotiations are held in an efficient manner," Altun said at a conference titled "War in Ukraine: Regional and Humanitarian Consequences" in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Thursday.

He said that Ankara will tirelessly maintain its diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war.

"The constructive and stabilising role Türkiye has been playing for the past two decades with regards to the region and globe had to be acknowledged in the last few months, even by those denying it," Altun said.

He argued that Türkiye’s is in one of the world’s most difficult geographical locations, with many of its neighbours by sea or land experiencing major problems such as war and civil uprisings over the past 20 years.

According to Altun, the crises have transformed Ankara into the region's most experienced actor in the field of diplomacy.

Mediating the Ukraine conflict