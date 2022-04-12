An armed gang has killed more than 100 people in a remote part of northern Nigeria, according to survivors and local authorities.

The attackers targeted four villages in the Kanam area of Plateau State, the authorities said on Tuesday. The incident is the most recent in a series of violent attacks in Nigeria's north.

The assailants arrived Sunday afternoon, ransacking houses and shooting at residents, according to Alpha Sambo, a survivor and Kanam youth leader who is helping those displaced and injured.

“The people that have been killed are more than 100,” he told The Associated Press news agency on Tuesday.

Other witnesses say as many as 130 died and many have been injured and displaced.

The police and the state government confirmed the attacks but did not give details on the cause or number of casualties.

Authorities in Nigeria have in the past been accused of withholding information about death tolls in such killings.

Worsening conflict