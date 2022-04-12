A Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli police after an alleged stabbing attack in southern Israel, according to police.

A police statement said an officer approached a Palestinian man who was acting in a “suspicious way” in the city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.

During the check, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer, who shot dead him, it added. The officer has been hospitalised with light wounds.

Israeli state-owned KAN channel said the Palestinian was in his forties and from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli police, however, didn't name him.

Ashkelon authorities said they deployed extra police on motorcycles to patrol schools and commercial areas.

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities.

READ MORE:Israel detains over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids