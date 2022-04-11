Russia's attacks on Ukraine could almost halve world trade growth this year and drag down global GDP growth too, the World Trade Organization has projected.

The WTO said on Monday that the Russian offensive had not only created a humanitarian crisis of "immense proportions" but had also dealt a "severe blow" to the global economy.

The Geneva-based global trade body said that while the shares of Russia and Ukraine in overall world trade and output are relatively small, they are important suppliers of essential products, notably food and energy.

READ MORE: Ukraine conflict pushes world food prices to a record high in March

"Using a global economic simulation model, the secretariat projects that the crisis could lower global GDP growth by 0.7 to 1.3 percentage points, bringing growth to somewhere between 3.1 percent and 3.7 percent for 2022," the WTO said.

"The model also projects that global trade growth this year could be cut almost in half from the 4.7 percent the WTO forecasted last October to between 2.4 percent and three percent."

Russia started attacks on Ukraine on February 24 and the conflict is grinding toward its seventh week.

EU to see heaviest impact